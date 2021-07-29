The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Once Again Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 29th week of 2021.

F1 2021 has also remained in second place in its second week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for another week has remained in third place.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury climbs up four spots to take fourth place, while FIFA 21 rounds out the top five.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 29, 2021: The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD F1 2021 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury FIFA 21 Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario Party FIFA 21 - Legacy Edition Mario Golf: Super Rush

