New Pokemon Snap Free Update Coming August 3, Adds 20 New Pokemon and 3 New Areas

The Pokemon Company announced New Pokemon Snap will be getting a free update on August 3 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET. The update will add 20 new Pokemon and three new areas.

Get ready for even more adventures in New Pokemon Snap! Starting August 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, players with an internet connection can download a free content update that will include beautiful, new areas to visit—plus 20 additional Pokemon to discover.

Three stunning new areas will be available to explore:

Secret Side Path (Day / Night) – The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behavior from Pokémon you’ve seen before.

– The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behavior from Pokémon you’ve seen before. Mightywide River (Day / Night) – Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You’ll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready so you don’t miss capturing them in action.

– Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You’ll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready so you don’t miss capturing them in action. Barren Badlands (Day / Night) – In this area, you’ll research the badlands of Voluca Island, where dry winds from the desert blow.​ This area has many peculiar features, from geysers to poisonous, gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be hiding underground or in the rocky cliffs, so keep your eyes peeled for them while you’re on your expedition.

Across the three new areas, players will find a variety of Pokemon, including those already familiar from players’ journey across the Lental region as well as 20 more Pokemon that couldn’t be found before.

New Pokemon Snap is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

