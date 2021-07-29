Crimson Desert Delayed - News

Pearl Abyss announced the open world action adventure game, Crimson Desert, has been delayed from 2021 to an unannounced date. The game is in development for consoles and PC.

"Since Crimson Desert‘s gameplay trailer reveal last year, the response we received from the community has been a huge source of encouragement for our team. We would like to thank you for the amazing support and enthusiasm you’ve shown for our reveal," reads a tweet from Pearl Abyss.

"We are currently hard at work developing Crimson Desert, which is rapidly evolving with new adventures and exciting experiences. However, we have decided that we need to dedicate to adding new ideas for an even deeper, more enriching game. Therefore, in order to create the best possible experience, all the while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the game, we have decided to delay Crimson Desert‘s release. We will provide an updated schedule in the future.

"Thank you for your ongoing support. We wish you and your loved ones the best of health, and we’ll keep working hard so that we can meet all of you soon in Pywel."

