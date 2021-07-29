Naraka: Bladepoint Headed to PS5 and More Consoles - News

Publisher NetEase Games and developer 24 Entertainment announced the action battle royale game, Naraka: Bladepoint, will be getting a release on the PlayStation 5, as well as other consoles to be announced at a later date.

View PS5 gameplay of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Naraka: Bladepoint is taking battle royale to the next level with “Unchained Multiplayer Combat”—combining exhilarating melee action and unparalleled movement, through parkour, offering a dynamic verticality to gameplay. Whether clashing swords in head-to-head conflicts, or sniping unaware opponents from afar, fighting is fast and exhilarating in Naraka: Bladepoint.

