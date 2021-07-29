Blue Reflection: Second Light Arrives November 9 in the West - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced Blue Reflection: Second Light will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 9 in North America and Europe.

Blue Reflection: Second Light follows the adventures of three students–Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou—who find themselves transported to a mysterious floating academy, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as memories. One day, a path leading to a new land appears, but when the three protagonists set off to unravel the mystery, they’re met by a series of deadly monsters. By battling the fiendish creatures, they unlock unknown powers that only seem to deepen the cryptic nature of their surroundings. Throughout the adventure, the three friends cooperate and struggle to make their everyday-life as rich and as fun as possible. While spending every day trapped in this unknown world, the characters’ true feelings and personalities will be revealed, and as their bonds grow deeper, they will acquire new strengths and abilities.

Furthermore, not only will the protagonists be able to build their ideal academy throughout the game, but they will also be able to craft items together, and depending on the character combinations, the completed item’s properties can change, even triggering special conversations. By deepening their friendships, the three students will eventually grow closer to the mystery of this world and the reason of why they lost their memories.

Famed illustrator Mel Kishida is once again spearheading the franchise’s character designs. The richly detailed designs will inhabit both the upcoming Blue Reflection: Second Light video game as well as the Blue Reflection: Ray anime series.

