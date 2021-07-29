Dollhouse Headed to Switch in October - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer Creazn Studio announced the film noir psychological horror game, Dollhouse, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in October.

Dollhouse first launched for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in May 2019.

This haunting horror game draws you into the mysterious atmosphere of film noir. Delve deep into the mind of Marie, a detective trying to unravel the secrets of her past memory by memory. Use the ‘Focus’ feature to see through the eyes of your pursuer as you try to survive a suspenseful game of cat and mouse.

Escape your pursuer as you decipher the eerie story of your past.

Customize and upgrade your character with 40+ Abilities and Passives.

Scan the environment and see through the eyes of your pursuer.

Investigate procedurally generated maps, no restart is the same.

Experience the horror with HD Rumble, gyroscope camera and touch screen controls.

