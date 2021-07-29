Mary Skelter Finale Release Date Revealed for the West - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Mary Skelter Finale will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on September 30 and in Europe October 1.

A limited edition for $104.99 will be available. It includes a copy of the game, collector’s box, steel game cast, hardcover art book, three-disc original soundtrack, hardcover novel box set with three novels, and exclusive trading card. Pre-orders are now open at IFI’s Online Store.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Jail—a living prison for humans, buried 666 meters underground. It appeared suddenly several decades ago, giving birth to monsters called Marchen and patrolled by madness-inducing Nightmares.

A group of prisoners, Jack and the Blood Maidens, were reincarnations of fairy tales who dared to escape. They climbed from the bottom of the tower up to the surface, flled with hope…

But outside were thousands of corpses soaking in a sea of blood. There stood beings known as Massacre Pink, smiling. In that moment, hope was destroyed. The group was torn asunder, with Jack and the Blood Maidens scattered to their own paths.

Separated, they are each drawn to the devouring Jail that floats in the sky… This is the finale to the tale of the Blood Maidens.

Key Features:

Zap and Explore – “Zap” between six groups of characters to dive deeper into their individual stories and relationships. Doing so will also allow you to coordinate puzzle-solving through dungeons flled with unforgivable traps, hidden gimmicks and treasures.

– “Zap” between six groups of characters to dive deeper into their individual stories and relationships. Doing so will also allow you to coordinate puzzle-solving through dungeons flled with unforgivable traps, hidden gimmicks and treasures. Infectious Insects and Cruel Nightmares – During battle, Nightmare larvae known as “Insectmare” may appear! These pests will latch on to a player’s screen, obstruct the view of battle, disable battle commands, and give players negative condition ailments. Seemingly invincible monsters known as Nightmares still lurch through each dungeon floor, so stay sharp!

– During battle, Nightmare larvae known as “Insectmare” may appear! These pests will latch on to a player’s screen, obstruct the view of battle, disable battle commands, and give players negative condition ailments. Seemingly invincible monsters known as Nightmares still lurch through each dungeon floor, so stay sharp! Dive in the Depths of the Trilogy – Discover more about the Mary Skelter universe with the help of the three light novels that are included digitally in-game! Will Jack, Alice, and the rest of the crew escape the clutches of a living Jail and live happily ever after?

– Discover more about the Mary Skelter universe with the help of the three light novels that are included digitally in-game! Will Jack, Alice, and the rest of the crew escape the clutches of a living Jail and live happily ever after? Nightmare Deja Vu – Mary Skelter Finale includes all of the event scenes from Mary Skelter: Nightmares and Mary Skelter 2! With the “Before Story” option, newcomers can catch up on the story before tackling the series finale, and veterans can sit back and relive the epic story of Mary Skelter!

