Kena: Bridge of Spirits Delayed to September 21

Ember Lab has delayed Kena: Bridge of Spirits from August 24 to September 21. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store.

"We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits until September 21 to polish the game across all platforms," said Ember Lab via Twitter. "The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.

"We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

"Thank you for your amazing support!"

