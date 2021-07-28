Jim Ryan is Excited to Work With Nixxes to Bring PlayStation Games to PC - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently acquired Netherlands-based Nixxes Software. The company was founded in 1999 and has worked on porting games to the PC including multiple Square Enix games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu said he is looking forward to working with Nixxes to port PlayStation games to PC.

"We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that," Ryan said.

Nixxes Software will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group with a goal to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.

