Sword and Fairy 7 Launches in Octoober - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Publisher CubeGame and developer Softstar Entertainment announced Sword and Fairy 7 will launch for PC via Steam in October.

The game will have support for English text at launch, with Japanese text to be available two to three months later. A new demo is also available on Steam.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Chinese Paladin: Sword and Fairy 7 is a dynamic role-playing game developed by Softstar Technology Co., Ltd.

This work focuses on the dual experience of drama and play. The story unfolds around three groups: people, gods, and demons. While ensuring a wonderful interpretation, the combat system has also undergone major changes compared to previous entries in the series, including the adoption of third-person real-time combat and a seamless battle flow to offer players an exhilarating experience.

