F1 2021 Races to the Top of the Italian Charts, Skyward Sword Debuts in 2nd

F1 2021 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 27, 2021, which ended July 18, 2021. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in sixth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) debuted in second place.

Just Dance 2021 (NS) is up one spot to third place, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from third to fourth place. Minecraft (NS) once again rounds out the top five.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 28, 2021:

F1 2021 (PS4) - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS)* - NEW Just Dance 2021 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS) F1 2021 (PS5) - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) FIFA 21 (PS4) The Crew 2 (PS4)

*Retail sales only

