Xbox Revenue Increased 11% in Latest Quarter, Driven By Xbox Series X|S Sales - News

/ 500 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, which is the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year.

Xbox gaming revenue increased 11 percent year-over-year by $357 million driven by improving Xbox hardware sales, but offset by a drop in Xbox content and services.

Xbox hardware revenue increased 172 percent driven by higher volume and price of consoles sold due to the Xbox Series X|S launches.

Xbox content and services revenue dropped four percent. This was driven by a decline in third-party sales following a boost in software sales a year ago due to the pandemic. The decline in revenue was offset partially by growth in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers and improving first-party sales.

Overall, Microsoft reported revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. This is up 21 percent year-over-year. Operating income increased 42 percent to $19.10 billion, while net income jumped 47 percent to $16.46 billion.

For the full 12 month period, revenue increased 18 percent to $168.09 billion. Operating income increased 32 percent to $69.92 billion, while net income was up 38 percent to $61.27 billion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles