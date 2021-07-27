Xbox Australia Giving Away An Xbox Series S Suitcase - News

When Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X in December 2019 people said the console looked like a refrigerator. The team at Xbox has embraced this by sending out full sized refrigerators themed to look like giant Xbox Series X consoles to rapper Snoop Dogg and YouTuber iJustine.

With many requests from fans, Microsoft will also be releasing an Xbox mini fridge designed to look like the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2021.

The Xbox team in Australia and New Zealand is running with the meme and is giving away a suitcase that is designed to look like the Xbox Series S. It also comes with an Xbox Series S and controller inside.

A number of Australian influencers have been sent the suitcase to promote the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X|S.

