Nintendo 3DS Gets First System Update in 9 Months

Nintendo has released update Version 11.15.0-47 for the Nintendo 3DS. It is the first update for Nintendo's handheld since November 2020.

The update according to the patch notes makes "improvements to system stability and usability."

Dataminer OatmealDome via Twitter revealed the update for the 3DS has also updated the Internet Browser and recovery mode’s SSL system component.

[Nintendo 3DS]



Version 11.15.0-47 has been released for all regions.



Official Japanese patch notes state “stability”.



It appears to update the Internet Browser (possibly fixing an exploit?) and recovery mode’s SSL system component. https://t.co/1vBeajGagh — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) July 27, 2021

The last time a system update did anything major to the 3DS was in March 2015, which improved the Theme Shop, added Amiibo Setting options for some 3DS models, and more.

The Nintendo 3DS was discontinued last year with total shipment figures of 75.94 million units.

