EA Sports Looking to Expand from 230 Million Sports Gamers to 500 Million in the Next 5 Years - News

/ 404 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

EA Sports general manager Daryl Holt in an interview with Axios revealed Electronic Arts has a goal to expand EA Sports from around 230 million sports gamers to 500 million over the next five years.

The expansion includes "new business models, new geographies," and a sustained release of sports gaming content to players.

"We're creating very much a social aspect and social networks within our games," he said.

EA Sports has plans to get back into golf, college football and baseball. It has also extended its UFC deal and acquired F1 developer Codemasters this year.

Holt says Madden NFL 22 should run much better than last years release as he says the team has "a responsibility for us to deal with craftsmanship in terms of bugs or any issues of instability."

Holt says don't expect the annual release of Madden NFL to change anytime soon, however, he said EA is aware of the shift to the games as a service seen in games like Fortnite.

"I think it is an evolution that is happening around the gaming industry in different ways," Holt said. "How we unlock the big beat of sports into that type of a service, I think we'll see over the course of the future."

Holt says EA Sports is working on next-generation basketball games.

"We've got some next-generation HD basketball projects that we have been talking about and designing and working on," Holt said.

FIFA, Madden NFL, NHL, and UFC continue to be successful for EA Sports.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles