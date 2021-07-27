Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Coming July 29 - News

Nintendo announced a free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be coming on Thursday, July 29. The update will let players enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items.

Nintendo also confirmed more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information on this content will be released in the future.

"A free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29," reads a tweet from Nintendo. "Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items.

"In addition to these updates, more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

