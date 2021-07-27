Monster Hunter Rise x Okami Collab Starts July 30 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced the Okami collaboration in Monster Hunter Rise will start on July 30.

Players who finish the event quest will get the Palamute layered armor set Ammy Costume. It is themed after Okami‘s Amaterasu.

View a trailer of the Monster Hunter Rise x Okami collab below:

Monster Hunter Rise is available for the Nintendo Switch and will launch for PC in early 2022.

