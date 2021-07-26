Netflix Reportedly Developing Live Action Pokemon Series - News

posted 5 hours ago

Netflix is reportedly working on a new live action Pokémon series, according to multiple sources who spoke with Variety.

Joe Henderson, who is a co-showrunner and executive producer on the Netflix series Lucifer, has been attached to write and executive produce the Pokémon series. Henderson as also developing a series based on the comic book, Shadecraft, for Netflix.

No other details on the series was revealed by the sources as it is in very early development.

The live action Pokémon Detective Pikachu released in theaters in May 2019 and is the highest-grossing video game movie of all time with over $433 million grossed.

The Pokémon franchise is one of the most popular video game series of all time with over 371 million games sold to date. Upcoming games for the series includes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 19, and Pokémon Legends Arceus, which will launch for the Switch on January 28, 2022.

