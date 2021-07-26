Replaced Dev: 'Microsoft Actually Cares About the Indie Market' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has faced controversy with its lack of support for indie developers recently. A number of smaller developers have come forward saying that in order to get promoted on the PlayStation you have to jump through hoops and beg for even a small amount of promotion.

Microsoft has taken a different approach with being indie-friendly and supporting smaller developers. REPLACED developer Sad Cat Studio co-founder Igor Gritsay in an interview with Twinfinite said that Microsoft cares about the indie market.

"The biggest part of the partnership for us is that Microsoft actually cares about the indie market," said Gritsay.

"Otherwise, well, there would be much fewer games on all platforms. They really give a chance to small studios to actually produce something and provide marketing awareness to people. I would say that for indie studios, I can’t even think of a con (with partnering with Microsoft) because they provide funding and marketing reach."

Gritsay also talked about the positive aspects of Game Pass as it allows more people to learn about more games and to play the games.

"As for Game Pass, it allows more people to learn about the game, and actually play the game! Because there is frequently this situation for many players where they will see a game in the store and they want it, but at the same time it is $30, $60, or even more, and so you maybe Wishlist it, and then you usually forget.

"However, with Game Pass you just press a button and install. Of course, sometimes the possible con of this is that, you know, people might be too overflowing with games and so each game gets less attention. Still, equally, it is a chance for those games to shine. In other situations they might otherwise be drowned by thousands of other games.

"Game Pass allows us and many other developers to actually deliver our project to people. Also, from what I heard, Game Pass also boosts sales, but we’ll see about that! To summarize, it’s a win, win situation for us."

Sad Cat Studios' science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, REPLACED, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2022. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.

