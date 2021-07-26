Replaced Dev: 'Microsoft Actually Cares About the Indie Market' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 622 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has faced controversy with its lack of support for indie developers recently. A number of smaller developers have come forward saying that in order to get promoted on the PlayStation you have to jump through hoops and beg for even a small amount of promotion.
Microsoft has taken a different approach with being indie-friendly and supporting smaller developers. REPLACED developer Sad Cat Studio co-founder Igor Gritsay in an interview with Twinfinite said that Microsoft cares about the indie market.
"The biggest part of the partnership for us is that Microsoft actually cares about the indie market," said Gritsay.
"Otherwise, well, there would be much fewer games on all platforms. They really give a chance to small studios to actually produce something and provide marketing awareness to people. I would say that for indie studios, I can’t even think of a con (with partnering with Microsoft) because they provide funding and marketing reach."
Gritsay also talked about the positive aspects of Game Pass as it allows more people to learn about more games and to play the games.
"As for Game Pass, it allows more people to learn about the game, and actually play the game! Because there is frequently this situation for many players where they will see a game in the store and they want it, but at the same time it is $30, $60, or even more, and so you maybe Wishlist it, and then you usually forget.
"However, with Game Pass you just press a button and install. Of course, sometimes the possible con of this is that, you know, people might be too overflowing with games and so each game gets less attention. Still, equally, it is a chance for those games to shine. In other situations they might otherwise be drowned by thousands of other games.
"Game Pass allows us and many other developers to actually deliver our project to people. Also, from what I heard, Game Pass also boosts sales, but we’ll see about that! To summarize, it’s a win, win situation for us."
Sad Cat Studios' science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, REPLACED, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2022. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
They certainly do now, not so much in the past but glad they are changing for the better, unlike other companies.
It really shows how much having the right leadership makes all the difference. In 2013 Xbox fans loathed the leadership of Don Mattrick but now Phil Spencer has turned everything around with he himself being a gamer. In 2013 Sony fans loved the leadership of Shawn Layden with he himself being a gamer but now loathe corporate leadership of Jim Ryan. Obviously Sony is still doing amazing (and will continue to do amazing) compared to how dire Xbox was in 2013, but leadership truly makes all the difference not just in how well everything your company makes is selling, but public image is well. That's mainly what leadership at Sony has been doing, hurting their image.
They do, and it shows. The Xbox One's poor launch reception really humbled them, and one of the things that they did to rebuild their image was begin to court indie devs properly. Chris Charla, who runs ID@Xbox, has done a fantastic job with indie devs. The Xbox GDK is free for indie devs, certification fees are minimal, MS gives them the resources they need to help make their games, they frequently pay indie devs to put their games on GWG and Gamepass, give indie devs better exposure on the Xbox Store than a certain one of their competitors who has been accused by indie devs of charging a hefty fee to be featured on their store.
Let's hope this lasts indefinitely, and not because it's a strategy to be used for the here and now and dumped later on when growth is achieved.
That's the thing. They don't care. It's all a business and they only "care" about what affects the bottom line. Sony screwing up with Indies? Easy to generate goodwill with the masses by "caring" for indies. All these studios are doing is jumping on an easy to click topic to generate headlines for themselves and promote their games. Kudos, but this is some strange virtue signaling here.
You haven't been paying much attention if you think this is the only good change Xbox has done. Ever since Phil Spencer took over, every facet of how the Xbox brand is run has been changed. Phil is a gamer himself, and he has made soooooo many gamer friendly changes. No crap, businesses need to make money to continue to run. The Xbox brand almost got shutdown it was doing so bad until Phil came in and convinced Microsoft to give the brand another chance because he had a plan to turn things around. The trick is whether or not said businesses earn our money.
I'm not saying this is the only good that Phil Spencer has done. He's done an incredible job turning the division around after Don Mattrick. However, these indies coming out and saying "X company cares about us", is just misleading. Hell, Sony has a sub-division dedicated to helping indie developers and publisher. Headed up by Shuhei Yoshida. It's virtue signaling and it's just to create clicks.
It actually really isn't. Tons of indie devs have come out directly complaining how terribly suited Sony is and how they receive little to no support. Sony may have a sub-division dedicated to them, but they're doing a terrible job if so many indie devs are publicly coming out against Sony. Whereas on Xbox, the GDK is completely free to indie devs, MS provides funding, and does include them on Game Pass to have notoriety that leads to more sales.
It's one thing to have a division to "show" a company support indies and another thing entirely to literally show how that company supports indies. Sony supports indies by word. Xbox has been supporting indies by action. No virtue signaling here.
If you have ever watched a Chris Charla interview, the guy who runs ID@Xbox, you would see that he isn't just some suit who only cares about indie devs because of the good PR it builds. You can tell that he legitimately loves indie games and wants to help indie devs create what they want to create. I recommend you go watch one of his interviews. He honestly comes across as far more genuine than Phil Spencer to me, who has always kind of given me used car salesman vibes.