Babylon's Fall Beta Plans Revealed

Publisher Square Enix and developer Platinum Games announced the plans for the first closed beta for Babylon’s Fall.

The first closed beta will happen in Japan first on July 29, followed by North America on August 5 and Europe on August 12. It will be playable on PC via Steam. The second closed beta will add the PlayStation 4 and the third will add the PlayStation 5.

Here are the times for the closed beta:

Japan – July 29 from 2:00 am PT / 5:00 am ET to 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET

– July 29 from 2:00 am PT / 5:00 am ET to 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET North America – August 5 from 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET to 10:00 pm PT / 1:00 am ET

– August 5 from 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET to 10:00 pm PT / 1:00 am ET Europe – August 12 from 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET to 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET

Babylon’s Fall is in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. A release date has not been announced.

