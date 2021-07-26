The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 377 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 28, 2021, according to SELL.

F1 2021 (PS4) debuted in second place, while the PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has dropped from second to fourth place. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) after debuting in first last week dropped to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

F1 2021 - NEW Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

F1 2021 - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla Resident Evil Village

PS4 F1 2021 - NEW FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One FIFA 21 FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Luigi's Mansion PC F1 2021 - NEW The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

