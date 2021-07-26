Steam Deck Designer: Games Have 'Consistently Met and Exceeded' 30 FPS Target - News

Valve earlier this month announced its portable gaming device the Steam Deck with a starting price at $399 for the 64 GB eMMC model.

Valve designer Pierre-Loup Griffais via Twitter said the 30 FPS target for games on the Steam Deck is the floor at what Valve considers acceptable. He said that testing on the Steam Deck has "consistently met and exceeded" their target.

"The '30 FPS target' refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our performance testing; games we've tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that bar so far. There will also be an optional built-in FPS limiter to fine-tune perf vs. battery life," said Griffais.

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

