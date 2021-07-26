Sonic 2022 Was Announced 'A Bit Premature' - News

Sega in May announced a new 3D Sonic game with a 2022 release window for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The last 3D Sonic game was 2017's Sonic Forces.

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka in an interview with 4Gamer and translated by Nintendo Enthusiast said the game was announced a bit early.

"We haven’t announced a brand new action game for the Sonic series since Sonic Forces, and that caused fans to worry," said Iizuka. "While it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take the occasion of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand new title was in development."

Iizuka was also asked about the mysterious symbol that Sonic left behind at the end of the trailer. He said the team will reveal more details on this at a later time.

"It is something symbolic that appears in the game, but the meaning is still a secret," he said. "However, I will say that it’s not something one would figure out through deduction. we’ll eventually share more details, so please wait a little longer."

