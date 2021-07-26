Death's Door Tops 100,000 Players in 1 Week - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve announced the action adventure game, Death's Door, has surpassed 100,000 players in its first week.

Over 100,000 players have stepped through Death’s Door in the first week!



Thank you so much for the support and love for our little crow. pic.twitter.com/6Pi6Py5ZUN — ACIDNERVE / DEATH'S DOOR (@acidnerve) July 26, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death—where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.

Key Features:

Talon Sharp Combat – Utilize melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain.

– Utilize melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain. A Beautifully Bleak World – Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way.

– Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way. A Dark Mystery to Unravel – Track down and defeat colossal tyrants with stories and motivations of their own. Experience a somber yet darkly comedic tale, uncovering the truths behind the flow of souls, the role of the Crows and the origin of the Doors.

Death's Door released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 20.

