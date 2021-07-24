Dev: Xbox Series S is a 'Very Ambivalent Piece of Hardware' - News

The CEO and creative director at THE PARASIGHT in an interview with GamingBolt said the Xbox Series S, the weaker of the two new Xbox consoles, makes the new generation of consoles more affordable. However, he isn't sure if it will become a ball and chain when everyone moves over to developing exclusively for the new consoles.

"I think Series S is a very ambivalent piece of hardware. On the one hand, it makes the new generation much more affordable," said the CEO. "On the other hand, everyone has doubts as to whether it won’t be a ball and chain, especially when the next gen will kick off for good.

"Personally, I think that despite the obvious difference in the target resolution in the future, we may also witness setting scaling between series X and S."

THE PARASIGHT is developing the first-person action-adventure game, Blacktail, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

