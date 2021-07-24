PlayStation Plus Games for August 2021 Leaked - News

The PlayStation Plus games for August 2021 have been leaked on the official PlayStation website, ahead of the usual PlayStation Blog announcement post. The games will be available starting Tuesday, August 3.

The August 2021 PlayStation Plus games are the two PlayStation 4 games Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2, as well as the PlayStation 5 game Hunter's Arena: Legends.

The PlayStation Plus games for July 2021 are currently available until Monday, August 2. The four games are A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5), Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4), Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4), and WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4).

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

