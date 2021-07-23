Respawn Developing New Single-Player Adventure Set in a Unique Universe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 377 Views
Respawn Entertainment creative director Mohammad Alavi via Twitter revealed the developer is working on a new single-player adventure. The team working on the game is currently small.
"We're developing a brand new singleplayer adventure from Respawn Entertainment," said Alavi. "We're a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes."
Respawn is known for developing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, and Titanfall. They are currently hiring for a lead technical designer, senior technical game designer, senior combat designer, and senior level designer.
"This new singleplayer title is a designer’s dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," reads the descriptions to the job listings. "Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a 'fun comes first' sensibility in a design process that allows creativity and new ideas to shine."
Respawn confirmed earlier this year it was working on a brand-new IP, alongside a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its continued work on the battle royale game, Apex Legends.
Sounds good, but I'm still pissed about the death of Titanfall at the hands of Apex.
It didn't die at the hands of Apex. It died because the previous entries didn't sell well enough. If anything, Apex is what allowed it to live on, at least in some sense.
But, yeah, it sucks. Titanfall 2 was an excellent game. I was hoping for a TF3.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I remember that they had confirmed there was a Titanfall series game in development in 2017 after Titanfall 2 released, aiming for Holiday 2019 as I recall, and then it just disappeared and we never heard anything else about it.
Edit: Just checked, when EA acquired Respawn in 2017, EA said they were working on a new mainline Titanfall game. It just disappeared after that, I never heard anything about what happened to it, and have always assumed that EA cancelled it so that the dev team could focus on Apex after it's huge success.
Single player, new IP, unique universe, major developer with a decent budget. Ticks all the boxes so far - look forward to seeing what they come up with.
It's really too bad that Titanfall didn't work out. The second game was great. I think it suffered from bad timing.
I'm hoping it's not another game in the vein of Souls-like. I'd love a little variation from Respawn.