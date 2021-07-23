Company of Heroes Dominate the New Zealand Charts - Sales

The Company of Heroes series has dominated the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 18, 2021.

Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault topped the charts, followed by Company of Heroes: Complete Pack in second place. Company of Heroes: Franchise Edition took fifth place, while Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces came in ninth place.

F1 2021 debuted in third place, while EA Sports UFC 4 shot up from seventh to fourth place. Persona 4: Golden re-entered the top 10 in sixth place. Football Manager 2021 came in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault Company of Heroes: Complete Pack F1 2021 - NEW EA Sports UFC 4 Company of Heroes: Franchise Edition Persona 4: Golden Football Manager 2021 Grand Theft Auto V Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces Red Dead Redemption 2

