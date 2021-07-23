The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 18, 2021.

F1 2021 has debuted in second place.

Ring Fit Adventure races up the charts from 10th to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops one spot to fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V falls from second to fifth place.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin after debuting in first place last week dropped to sixth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - NEW F1 2021 - NEW Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Dance 2021 FIFA 21

