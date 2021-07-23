Senior Borderlands 3 Devs Leave Gearbox to Work on New Independent Project - News

Gearbox Entertainment has confirmed to Axios Gaming several senior developers who worked on Borderlands 3 are leaving the company to work on a brand-new independent project together.

Seven developers at Gearbox have been confirmed to be leaving. This includes Senior producer Christopher Brock, lead mission designer Keith Schuler, art director Scott Kester, creative director Paul Sage, UX/Game Feel director Chris Strasz and lead character artist Kevin Penrod.

Gearbox Entertainment founder Randy Pitchford has said the developers are leaving "on the best of terms."

"Before their transition, the group was part of a not-yet-announced pre-production team and their departure will cause minimal disruption in our current plans," Pitchford said.

"The bulk of our attention at the moment is dedicated to finishing '[Tiny Tina's] Wonderlands," he added. "Which is on-track."

One source said some of the old guard leaving the company means that "fresh blood is now going to be leading the project they left."

