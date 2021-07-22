Battlefield Portal is a Community-Driven Platform for Battlefield 2042 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 community-driven platform Battlefield Portal.

View the Battlefield Portal official trailer below:

Here is an overview of Battlefield Portal:

Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform within Battlefield 2042 that will let you create and find fantastic experiences made by the series’ creative and passionate community. The creation suite includes Settings, custom modes, and a Logic Editor so you can build your own signature spin on Battlefield‘s sandbox; you’ll be able to change team ratios, tweak victory conditions, restrict weapons, and even put different factions from different eras in Battlefield‘s history against one another. Those who want to focus on discovering what others have created will have easy access to an entire world of unexpected battles featuring some of the series’ most famous eras mashed together in distinct, exciting experiences.

On top of the content available in Battlefield 2042, Battlefield Portal also lets you play with maps, weapons, vehicles, and more from some of Battlefield‘s greatest experiences, all reimagined at modern visuals. We’re excited for you to be able to relive content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.

DISCOVER. CREATE. SHARE.

With Battlefield Portal, we are aiming to put as much power as possible in your hands, allowing you to create your own signature Battlefield experiences that you’ve always dreamed of playing. It’s really up to you: discover, create, share. To allow you to do this, Battlefield Portal comes with game-changing Settings that will allow you to build the experience you want.

As an example of what you can do with the Settings, here’s a small selection you can use in Battlefield Portal at launch.

Factions - for the first time in franchise history you can battle across different Battlefield eras, choosing which soldiers, weapons and vehicles can compete on the battlefield. Want to pit an 1942-era team against foes outfitted with modern weapons and tech? Go for it.

for the first time in franchise history you can battle across different eras, choosing which soldiers, weapons and vehicles can compete on the battlefield. Want to pit an 1942-era team against foes outfitted with modern weapons and tech? Go for it. Mobility - using Battlefield 2042's Settings, you can disable/enable players' ability to Aim Down Sights, go prone, and more. We're giving you the options that allow you to play these Battlefield experiences as authentically as possible or to instead enjoy them with the conveniences of modern gaming experience. For example: If you want a more authentic Battlefield 1942 experience, you can switch off sprinting and disable health regeneration.

using 2042's Settings, you can disable/enable players' ability to Aim Down Sights, go prone, and more. We're giving you the options that allow you to play these experiences as authentically as possible or to instead enjoy them with the conveniences of modern gaming experience. For example: If you want a more authentic 1942 experience, you can switch off sprinting and disable health regeneration. Visibility - if you want to create a more Hardcore mode experience for your players, why not disable everyone's Heads' Up Display (HUD) and the minimap?

if you want to create a more Hardcore mode experience for your players, why not disable everyone's Heads' Up Display (HUD) and the minimap? Arsenal - Tired of getting dusted by sniper rifles or blown to pieces by tanks? You will be able to restrict weapons, specialists, gear, and vehicles that players have access to in your match.

Tired of getting dusted by sniper rifles or blown to pieces by tanks? You will be able to restrict weapons, specialists, gear, and vehicles that players have access to in your match. Scale - You can control the max number of players for each team as well as which weapons everyone has access to, creating as much balance or chaos as your heart desires. Why not pit 10 players armed with assault rifles against 50 players armed only with knives? Go wild.

And this is just only a tiny portion of the options you’ll be able to adjust with these Settings. There will be some limitations such as not being able to build a Battle Royale mode (yes, we knew you would ask). But we mainly look forward to seeing you discover what’s possible with all these options at your fingertips.

From more tactical, realistic simulations to off-the-wall battles, the power is yours to shape Battlefield’s playground. There are many more Settings that will be available at launch and we can’t wait for you to discover them and to see the kind of experiences you can create.

COMMUNITY EXPERIENCES

In Battlefield Portal, you will be able to create Experiences for other players to join where you can run custom games or preset modes, such as Conquest, Team Deathmatch, Rush, and other fan-favorites available at launch. When creating Experiences, you can also add AI Soldiers as a team or select to use them as backfill, meaning when you launch the experience, AI will fill out that match (though you can opt out of using AI Soldiers entirely in Battlefield Portal).

Community Experiences are created when you make a match, and will remain online while the Experience has players active. At launch you can also expect basic Admin Tools usable by creators of Experiences, such as the ability to ban usernames which continue across Experiences you create.

If you end up liking another player’s Experience, you can Follow that player to keep track of when they’re running matches. As a creator, you’ll be able to share your own creations and give others permission to build upon them with their Settings and logic edits (more on that below). Some of the most creative and popular player-created Experiences will be featured in official curated playlists, making it convenient for you to find fun and inventive new matches the moment you load into Battlefield Portal.

CREATE YOUR EXPERIENCE

One of our biggest goals with Battlefield Portal is to give you the freedom to explore Battlefield your way by letting you create your own Experiences . For those who wish to go beyond the multitude of Settings, Battlefield Portal will also have a Logic Editor that lets players use streamlined visual scripting logic to have even more control when it comes to creating your experiences. While anyone can use the Logic Editor, it’s aimed at those who have prior knowledge of visual scripting logic.

While the Settings will allow you to change many specific conditions with the flick of a switch, the Logic Editor will let you define rules, victory conditions, consequences of specific in-game events (like setting a reward or punishment for a player scoring a kill), and even more to create custom game modes that aren’t possible to create with the Settings alone.

PROGRESSION

Battlefield 2042’s progression is synchronized and will allow you to contribute to your experience gains by playing throughout the various available game modes

We’ll be talking lots more on progression later this year, so stay tuned!

REIMAGINED CLASSICS

Alongside the creative suite, Battlefield Portal will also launch with reimagined content from 3 of Battlefield’s most popular entries. This content includes more than just the maps themselves but also brings over weapons, gadgets, vehicles, factions, and classes from each respective game -- all reimagined at the visual standards of Battlefield 2042. Long-time Battlefield fans will once again be able to take up their M1 in a fully reimagined Battle of the Bulge or shoot across the sky in a F/A-18 Hornet at the Caspian Border.

Here’s the full roster of reimagined maps that will be available at launch:

Classic Maps

Battle Of The Bulge (Battlefield 1942)

El Alamein (Battlefield 1942)

Arica Harbor (Battlefield: Bad Company 2)

Valparaiso (Battlefield: Bad Company 2)

Caspian Border (Battlefield 3)

Noshahr Canals (Battlefield 3)

In addition to the classic maps, Battlefield Portal’s eras will also feature fan favorite weaponry such as the M1 Garand (Semi-Automatic Rifle) and the M416 (Assault Rifle) weapons. Classic vehicles such as the Spitfire and B17 Bomber will also make their return to the Battlefield franchise. We’ll be including a wide array of gear and soldiers that will be reimagined at Battlefield 2042’s visual fidelity too.

Below is a top-level look at what you can expect to use when Battlefield 2042 launches later this year. Within Battlefield Portal, you will be able to use everything listed as tools to craft new modes and experiences using Battlefield Portal’s Settings and Logic Editor.

Weapons: 40+ Weapons from 3 Theaters of War; M1 Garand, Panzerschreck, G3, M416 and more Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042's All-Out Warfare Arsenal.

Vehicles: 40+ Vehicles from 3 Theaters of War; The Spitfire and B17 Bomber make their return alongside modern hardware such as the Quad Bike and Little Bird. Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042's All-Out Warfare array of vehicles.

Gadgets: 30+ Gadgets from 3 Theaters of War; Reconnaissance items such as the MAV and Radio Beacon will be available as gadget selections alongside the Defibrillator and EOD Bot! Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042's Gadgets.

Armies Classic Factions will be making their return in Battlefield Portal as you remember them, allowing you the ability to mix and match between 7 different armies from the Classic titles as well as Battlefield 2042's Specialists. Armies such as 1942's UK, US, and Germany as well as Bad Company 2's US and Russia will feature exclusively in Battlefield Portal.

Soldiers The return of Factions to Battlefield Portal, we will also mean that we are bringing back soldier archetypes as you know them to be within their relevant titles. As an example, Battlefield 3's Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon roles make their return in Battlefield Portal.



Alongside all of this reimagined content, Battlefield 2042’s weapons, vehicles, gadgets, and Specialists will be usable in the creative suite, giving you even more content to build or discover as you explore the many possibilities within Battlefield Portal.

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

