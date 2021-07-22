The Ascent Gets Deep Dive Gameplay Video - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant have released a gameplay deep dive video for the Xbox Series X version of the co-op cyberpunk science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent.

View the gameplay deep dive video below:

The Ascent will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles