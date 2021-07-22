Black Book Arrives August 10 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher HypeTrain and developer Morteshka announced the fusion of card-based RPGs and adventure games, Black Book, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 10.

View the official release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A fusion of card-based RPGs and adventure games, Black Book is a haunting tale of a young sorceress, who gave her life to serve the dark forces. Dive into the cold, yet alluring world of Slavic folktales—and uncover the secrets that hide in the darkness.

A young girl named Vasilisa, destined to become a witch, decides to throw her fate away and marry her beloved—but that dream is shattered when her betrothed dies under mysterious circumstances.

Aching for her lost love, Vasilisa seeks out the Black Book—a demonic artifact, said to be powerful enough to grant any wish to the one who uncovers all seven of its seals. Join Vasilisa in her adventures across the rural countryside, as she solves the woes of common folk by confronting demons and performing exorcisms.

Key Features:

Uncover the Seals of Black Book – Unleash hellish spells on your enemies! Collect spell cards and new skills as you progress.

– Unleash hellish spells on your enemies! Collect spell cards and new skills as you progress. A Historic Adventure – Solve riddles and complete side-quests as you learn more about life in the Slavic countryside.

– Solve riddles and complete side-quests as you learn more about life in the Slavic countryside. Lead a Demonic Flock – Send demons to do your bidding, but be careful – idle demons will torture you if you don’t find them something to do!

– Send demons to do your bidding, but be careful – idle demons will torture you if you don’t find them something to do! Myths and Legends – Explore a world based on Northern Slavic mythology. Learn from an in-game encyclopedia, created with the help of expert anthropologists – and find all folk tales hidden within the game!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

