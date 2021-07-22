Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa Launches September 9 - News

Developer Triple-I Games announced the third-person action RPG, Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa is a 3D third-person action RPG that allows you to fix your mistakes from past playthroughs and relive them for vastly different gameplay and story experiences. Your choices and actions have meaningful consequences that allow you to discover the power of your morality.

Key Features:

Choice in Combat – Decide the fate of two kingdoms as one-armed warrior Jehan. Will you respect the values of your former home by respecting life in all forms? Or will you meet conflict with violence? Before every battle, make the conscious decision to wield a stun rod to pacify your enemies or a sword to put them down for good.

– Decide the fate of two kingdoms as one-armed warrior Jehan. Will you respect the values of your former home by respecting life in all forms? Or will you meet conflict with violence? Before every battle, make the conscious decision to wield a stun rod to pacify your enemies or a sword to put them down for good. A Malleable World – The town and its inhabitants can switch between several states. You will only see a version of your world in your playthrough as both, the town and its inhabitants are affected by your choices and actions.

– The town and its inhabitants can switch between several states. You will only see a version of your world in your playthrough as both, the town and its inhabitants are affected by your choices and actions. Interesting AI and Bosses – All NPCs treat you differently based on your choices and actions. Also, bosses in Hindsight 20/20 are relatable and have nuances in their personalities. There are shades of grey in their characters as there is no longer a border between good and evil.

– All NPCs treat you differently based on your choices and actions. Also, bosses in Hindsight 20/20 are relatable and have nuances in their personalities. There are shades of grey in their characters as there is no longer a border between good and evil. The Experience Engine – This hand-crafted choice-based RPG is driven by a gameplay engine that creates dynamic gameplay and story experiences based on what you in the game. Every action and choice you make is observed and recorded by the Experience Engine, which then reacts accordingly to create unique playthroughs. This feedback loop of choices, actions, and reactions affects the flow of the story and drives the gameplay of Hindsight 20/20.

– This hand-crafted choice-based RPG is driven by a gameplay engine that creates dynamic gameplay and story experiences based on what you in the game. Every action and choice you make is observed and recorded by the Experience Engine, which then reacts accordingly to create unique playthroughs. This feedback loop of choices, actions, and reactions affects the flow of the story and drives the gameplay of Hindsight 20/20. Ten Different Endings – Hindsight 20/20 has 10 different endings and four of those endings have absolutely no overlap. Each ending is carefully tailored to all the choices and actions you make in your journey. And unlocking each ending grants you an achievement as well.

