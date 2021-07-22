The Big Con Launches August 31 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced The Big Con will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Big Con stars Ali, a teenage con artist out to save her mom’s video store from unscrupulous loan sharks any way she can. In this open-ended adventure with punchy puzzles and dialogue, how players make that money is in their hands: pick pockets, pick locks, persuade marks, pilfer prizes, sneak around in disguises, and even profit off the latest plushie fad. From the visuals to the writing, The Big Con is a fun and hilarious trip back in time to an age that is farther away now than some of us would care to admit.

Key Features:

A comical narrative adventure game with open-ended situations, puzzles, and exploration.

Live the grift! Pickpocket, sneak, wear disguises, and con anyone you can.

Talk your way into deals and out of trouble.

Meet a weird cast of ’90s characters, then rip ’em off, or help them (if you feel like it).

Call home and argue with your mom.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles