Detroit: Become Human Sales Top Six Million Units - Sales

Developer Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed six million units. This figure is up from five million units sold in August 2020.

Detroit: Become Human launched for PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and for PC via Steam in June 2020.

We’re proud of #DetroitBecomeHuman, which has officially sold over 6 million units worldwide on PS4 and PC! ⭕️



Thank you 6 million times! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b5WZn58aPw — Quantic Dream (@Quantic_Dream) July 21, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Detroit: Become Human, the award-winning video game production from Quantic Dream, is finally available on Steam! Featuring world-renowned actors including Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Clancy Brown (Carnivale), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Bryan Dechart (True Blood) and Valorie Curry (Twilight).

What makes us human?

Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans.

Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos—perhaps our future—through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out.

You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?

Key Features:

Play Your Part in a Gripping Narrative – Enter a world where moral dilemmas and difficult decisions can turn android slaves into world-changing revolutionaries. Discover what it means to be human from the perspective of an outsider – and see the world through the eyes of a machine.

– Enter a world where moral dilemmas and difficult decisions can turn android slaves into world-changing revolutionaries. Discover what it means to be human from the perspective of an outsider – and see the world through the eyes of a machine. Their Lives, Your Choices – Shape an ambitious branching narrative, where your decisions not only determine the fate of the three main characters, but that of the entire city of Detroit. How you control Kara, Connor and Markus can mean life or death – and if one of them pays the ultimate price, the story still continues…

– Shape an ambitious branching narrative, where your decisions not only determine the fate of the three main characters, but that of the entire city of Detroit. How you control Kara, Connor and Markus can mean life or death – and if one of them pays the ultimate price, the story still continues… Countless Paths, Countless Endings – Every decision you make, no matter how minute, affects the outcome of the story. No playthrough will be exactly the same: replay again and again to discover a totally different conclusion.

– Every decision you make, no matter how minute, affects the outcome of the story. No playthrough will be exactly the same: replay again and again to discover a totally different conclusion. Fully Optimized for PC – Detroit: Become Human is brought to PC with stunning graphics, 4K resolution, 60 frames per second framerate and full integration of both mouse/keyboard and gamepad controls for the most complete Detroit: Become Human experience to date.

