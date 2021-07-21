Disgaea Series Ships 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 252 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher and developer Nippon Ichi Software announced the Disgaea series has shipped over five million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

To celebrate the sales milestone, several Disgaea games have been discounted in Japan.

PlayStation 4 and Switch (50 percent-off) Sale Duration PlayStation Store sale from July 21 to August 4. Nintendo eShop Sale from July 21 to August 3. Titles Disgaea 1 Complete (PS4, Switch) Disgaea 4 Complete+ (PS4, Switch) Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance (PS4) / Disgaea 5 Complete (Switch) Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (PS4, Switch)

iOS and Android (51 percent-off) Sale Duration App Store and Google Play sale from July 21 to 28. Titles Disgaea 1 Complete+ (iOS, Android)



Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles