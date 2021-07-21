Strategic Mind: The Pacific and Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg Headed to PS5 and PS4 on August 4 - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Klabater and developer Starni Games announced the turn-based strategy games, Strategic Mind: The Pacific and Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 5.

Strategic Mind: The Pacific first launched for PC via Steam in October 2019 and Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg for PC via Steam in May 2020.

View the Strategic Mind: The Pacific cinematic trailer below:

View the Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg cinematic trailer below:

Here is an overview of the two games:

Strategic Mind: The Pacific

Strategic Mind: The Pacific is a turn-based strategy set in the World War II period depicting the war between the USA and the Empire of Japan waged in the Pacific Ocean with mind-blowing historical accuracy and attention to detail.

It offers an immersive experience of commanding both sides of the conflict, allowing you to gain a unique understanding of the situation through the eyes of both sides’ top commanders, resulting in enjoyable and insightful gameplay.

Build up, train, and equip your troops with the newest weaponry available to maximize their efficiency and set sail for victory. The core element of the game is large scale naval battles with numerous carrier ships bringing so much more aircraft into the battle for seizing control over the ocean. Upon overtaking the sea you will have to set foot on hostile land through a series of costly landing operations.

You will have to make your naval, aerial, and amphibious forces act as one flawless mechanism—a task only a truly strategic mind can achieve.

Key Features:

Play both sides of the conflict to gain a unique insight into the epochal events of the War in the Pacific: the United States of America defending both its global power and its ideals; and the Empire of Japan fighting for the right to take the future of our world into its hands.

You can decide which ships, submarines, and aircraft will constitute the bulk of your force. Manage your fleet between missions with all models becoming available at the historically accurate moments.

Unique system of attachments allows customizing your units with additional equipment to increase their efficiency and weave them perfectly into the strategy of your own division.

Oversee your units becoming more experienced combatants throughout the campaign and choose which skills they should focus on to better suit your strategy.

Detailed system of naval battles allows you to damage various ship systems, such as all sorts of armament, hull, engine, flight deck, etc. For instance, damaging enemy ship

s engine will reduce its speed and thus all of its defenses making it easy prey for the rest of your flotilla.

s engine will reduce its speed and thus all of its defenses making it easy prey for the rest of your flotilla. Choose which of the commander skills will better suit your strategy and employ them at the right moments to turn the tide of battle.

Modern graphics combined with historically accurate models of all units make the playing experience much more immersive than ever before.

Employ the heroes forged by the furnace of war for the most difficult tasks to ensure the success of the operation.

Witness the events unfold through the plot-driven cutscenes.

Intricate combat mechanics allow you to show the full extent of your tactical and strategic superiority.

No “pre-made downloadable content nonsense” and long-term support. You gain access to the two full campaigns when you buy the game with all the features. We are likely to make some additional content in the future, but we offer you the full game you can play without worrying about the need to buy any crucial downloadable content. The game will be supported long-term in any case.

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg

The game is created with great care and attention to historical details by a team that is passionate about World War II history. The cinematics before and after every operation add depth and immersion into the events unfolding before your eyes. Moreover, a number of primary and secondary objectives allow you to explore every scenario in detail. The gameplay is plot-driven and features many historical personalities such as Franz Halder, Heinz Guderian, Erich von Manstein, Erwin Rommel, Karl Donitz, Wilhelm Canaris, Hermann Goring, and others.

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg is the second installment in the Strategic Mind line of games. While “The Pacific” was more about naval warfare, the “Blitzkrieg” brings us all into the continental battles fought by the German troops. As a part of the Strategic Mind franchise, it will retain many features of the series along with adding new content and features to the existing variety.

Key Features:

You will have the opportunity to command ground, air, and naval forces with the emphasis on the land battles.

Modern 3D graphics brought by Unreal Engine 4 engine with detailed models of all the units, day / night cycle, and weather effects.

You can upgrade and customize your troops by leveling them up and selecting skills that best suit your strategy. Moreover, you can equip your troops with additional equipment for each operation to better suit both your strategy and the war theatre.

You will gain a number of awards throughout the game and get access to unique HQ skills, which you can learn to increase the efficiency and synergy of your troops.

You can acquire new units of various types, or upgrade your existing ones. All new units and equipment are available at historically accurate moments of the campaign.

You can take numerous trophies and use some of the enemy’s most advanced units against him in future battles.

While we strive for historical accuracy, we also allow you to explore various “what if’s” and see what could have happened should the German Armed forces be even more successful in their struggle for dominance over the European continent.

Storytelling cinematics, as well as in-operation dialogues with full voice over, will help you get a better feeling of the epochal events.

Full content, no “pre-made downloadable content nonsense” and long-term support. You pay once for a full game and enjoy all the benefits without any additional pesky transactions. That includes new updates and some additional content and support along the way. While we reserve the right to add extra downloadable content content in the future, that will in no way take away from you the whole experience of the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles