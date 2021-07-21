Inked: A Tale of Love Headed to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2021 - News

Publisher Pixmain and developer Somnium Games announced the puzzle adventure game, Inked: A Tale of Love, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One alongside the the PC revision later this year. Exact PlayStation and Xbox consoles were not announced.

Inked: A Tale of Love first launched for PC via Steam in April 2018 and for iOS and Android in February 2021.

View the official launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Inked: A Tale of Love is an epic tale of love and hope. This heart-warming and enchanting story is set to an original soundtrack that perfectly scores this touching romance. Everything falls apart when a sudden change to their world shifts the story, taking the Nameless Hero on a quest in a vast landscape filled with puzzles to find his lost love. Each puzzle takes him closer to her, unraveling a journey that entwines the Artist and the Nameless Hero. Together they embark on an adventure that will forever change them both.

Nominated for Special Selection in Infogamer by Reboot and Best Visuals in Reboot Develop 2016, Inked: A Tale of Love was initially released on PC in 2018. The game has been recently released on iOS and Android (under the name Inked), featuring a new enriched storyline with a more immersive and smoother player experience. Its mobile version earned four awards (Grand Award, Best Upcoming Game, Best Casual Game and Best Mobile / Tablet Game) at GameConnection Asia 2020.

Key Features:

Draw your own journey in a stunning ballpoint pen-drawn world. Explore 10 hand-drawn different paper worlds

Unveil a heart-warming story to comfort your soul. Inked: A Tale of Love is a wholesome story-driven puzzle game in a time where we all need some comfort

Solve clever puzzles to save your beloved one. Use your magical paintbrush to draw geometrical shapes to clear obstacles and solve puzzles.

