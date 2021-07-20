Nintendo Switch Online SNES App Adds 3 Games on July 28 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Online SNES app will be getting three more games on July 28. The games are Bombuzal, Claymates, and Jelly Boy. This brings the total number of SNES and NES games available for Nintendo Switch Online members to 107.

Here is an overview of the games:

Bombuzal – Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you’ll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!

– Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you’ll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast! Claymates – Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he’s created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You’ll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path.

– Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he’s created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You’ll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path. Jelly Boy – In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning. You’ve come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you’ll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You’re sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure.

