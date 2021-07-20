Super Bomberman R Online Tops 3 Million Downloads - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Konami announced the free-to-play online battle royale game, uper Bomberman R Online, has surpassed three million downloads.

To celebrate the milestone, everyone who logs into the game by July 25 will get 500 Bomber Coins (in-game currency) for free.

Super Bomberman R Online first launched for Google Stadia in September 2020, followed by the Nintendo Switchm PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 27,2021.



