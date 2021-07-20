New PS5 Digital Edition is Lighter Than Launch Console - News

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that is 300 grams lighter than the launch version. The revised hardware model - CFI-1100B - weighs 3.6 Kg, while the launch model - CFI-1000B - weighs 3.9 Kg.

The new PS5 Digital Edition appears to have a new screw used to attach the stand to the console, according to a post on ResetEra.

The revised model has already been listed on several Japanese retailers websites, which will be available in their next lottery sales for the console.

Sony in May claimed the standard edition of the PS5, which comes with a disc drive, would no longer be sold at a loss starting in June.

There was no word on when the PS5 Digital Edition would break even. However, this revision might have helped reduce costs, along with making it lighter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

