F1 2021 Update Temporarily Disables Ray Tracing on PS5 Due to Instability - News

Codemasters might have just released F1 2021 last Friday, July 16, but they have already released Patch 1.04 for the game on PlayStation consoles and PC. It will also release soon on Xbox consoles.

Patch 1.04 fixes an issue where users would experience a corrupt save if they edited their vehicle's livery from within the MyTeam HQ. Once the patch is downloaded corrupted saves will be fixed.

The update for the racing game has also temporarily removed ray-tracing for the PlayStation 5 version of the game due to instability issues. The developers are working on re-enabling ray-tracing as soon as possible.

Read the patch notes below:

Addressed an issue where users would experience a corrupt save if they edited their vehicle's livery from within the MyTeam HQ. Saves that were previously corrupted as a result of this bug will be able to be resumed after applying the patch.

PlayStation 5 only: We are aware of some instability within the game for a limited number of users on PS5 relating to Ray Tracing. As such, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily disable it to aid stability. We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible, and we will provide an update in due course.

F1 2021 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

