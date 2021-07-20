Xbox Series X|S and PS5 FidelityFX Super Resolution Support is Crucial - Invader Studios Dev - News

AMD’s supersampling tech FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will be coming soon to Xbox consoles, and most likely PlayStation consoles soon after. Developers are excited for FSR to be available on consoles.

The co-founder of Invader Studios Michele Giannone speaking with GamingBolt in an interview said FSR coming to consoles is going to be crucial as native 4K resolution and ray-tracing will still be tricky on the next-generation consoles. With FSR better performance and higher resolution will become possible.

"It will be very difficult to see next-gen games running in native 4K on new platforms, as the actual 4K is still too expensive even for the new hardware put on the market by Sony and Microsoft, especially when combined with ray tracing," Giannone said.

"Having the ability to render frames at lower resolutions and then recompose them and make them look virtually identical to 4K frames will be crucial for developers."

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle from Invader Studios is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

