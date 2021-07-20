EA Explains Why FIFA 22 on PC Isn't Getting Next-Gen Features - News

Electronic Arts has received some criticism with FIFA 22, including the price of the game on the next-generation consoles being $10 higher, as well as the PC version not having the next-gen features.

The next-generation versions of the game have the new HyperMotion Technology, which is not in the PC versions. EA has released a statement to PC gamer explaining they didn't want PC gamers to have to upgrade their machine in order to play the game.

"Bringing HyperMotion technology and Immersive Match Day features to PC would have raised the minimum spec requirements and resulted in a large proportion of players unable to run the game," EA said in the statement.

"This would have significantly impacted our PC community who enjoy FIFA each year, with many players being excluded or forced to upgrade their machines to play the game. We are looking forward to all our PC players experiencing the gameplay advances and new season of innovation on offer in FIFA 22."

FIFA 22 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Origin, and Google Stadia on October 1. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

The standard edition of FIFA 22 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which is priced at $59.99, does not include a free upgrade to the next-generation versions. It's priced at $69.99 on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

In order to be able to upgrade from the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game to the next-generation version you will need to purchase the $99.99 Ultimate Edition. It includes what EA is calling Dual Entitlement. The Ultimate Edition is only available digitally.

