Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mobile - News

Konami has announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. A release date was not provided.

"Taking advantage of the performance of the latest next-gen consoles, this is the first Yu-Gi-Oh! digital game to officially support 4K resolution," said Konami Senior Producer Kenichi Kataoka. "Please try playing the game on a large screen TV. You will be amazed at the resolution that allows you to see the text of the cards placed on the field, and you will be impressed by the sound effects that bring them to life.

"We have tried to keep a good balance between the presentation and the tempo of Duels. Also, in card games, it is often difficult for audiences to understand what is going on. But in this game, we are confident that audiences can also enjoy watching it."

View the announcement trailer below:

"For those new to official card games / trading card games, I recommend Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links," Kataoka added.

"Now that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be available for consoles, we have prepared a tutorial within the game to make it easy to learn. Those who are new to the official card game / trading card game can also easily learn to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel as we’ve prepared a tutorial element within the game.

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links and Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution are positioned as character games that allow players to enjoy the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! manga and anime, but Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is differentiated as a game that allows players to fully enjoy the official card game / trading card game."

"We hope this new game will be enjoyed by everyone all over the world. There will be tournaments offered at many levels for competitive and casual play. We also want to make it an official event at the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, the pinnacle of the official card game / trading card game."

