Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

/ 347 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The game released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

The numbers are in! Monster Hunter Stories 2 has shipped over 1 million units worldwide! Thank you, new Riders, for embarking on this adventure with us! ❤️ #MHStories2 pic.twitter.com/9OXaV1Saua — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 20, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends and has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 72 million units shipped as of March 31, 2021.

The new Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the second role-playing game based on the world of the Monster Hunter series. In the game, players assume the role of the protagonist, the grandchild of the legendary Monster Rider Red, who meets a Wyverian girl named Ena before taking off on a grand adventure revolving around the Wings of Ruin. In addition to featuring a host of popular monsters from past titles in the franchise and an engaging battle system, the series’ world is expanded with a new focus on Monster Riders. In addition, the title garnered positive reception following a demo version released prior to launch, leading global shipments to exceed one million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles