Tencent Takes Majority Stake in Stunlock Studios

Stunlock Studios and Tencent Holdings has announced Tencent has become the majority shareholder in Stunlock. This gives the studio access to Tencent's experience in the game industry and development tools.

Stunlock will keep its identity and corporate structure. The two companies have worked together since 2015 with the launch of Battlerite in China. Tencent acquired a minority stake in Stunlock in 2019. The studio will continue to develop games independently, while getting the backing by Tencent's strategic support.

"It’s an honor to represent the biggest game company in the world from the small town of Skövde, Sweden," said said Stunlock Studios CEO, Rickard Frisegård.

"Tencent’s new investment shows a great deal of trust in us delivering quality titles with our focus on gameplay first. It will give us the opportunity to realize our grand vision for V Rising, our current game in development, and help us in future ventures, expanding long-term as a studio."

CEO of Tencent Games Global Michelle Liu added, "We’ve known – and been highly impressed by – Stunlock for a long time. We continue to look to partner with the most-talented development teams in the world to bring the best-quality games to the industry."

Stunlock Studios has around 30 employees and is known for the arena brawler, Battlerite, which has more than 6.5 million unique players. It has topped the free-to-play games list on Steam several times.

The studio is currently working on the Vampire Survival game, V Rising.

