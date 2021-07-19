Final PlayStation Vita Games to Release July 20 - News

Sony had originally planned to shut down the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation Vita, however, due to fan backlash it will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Sony is sticking to its plan to no longer accept submissions for new games on the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation Vita from July 20.

Tomorrow, July 20 will see the final batch new releases on the PlayStation Vita - Russian Subway Dogs and Ultra Mission. This comes via Push Square who were contacted by a couple of indie developers.

Here is an overview of the two games:

Russian Subway Dogs - Inspired by the real-life stray dogs of the Moscow Metro – the name was a giveaway, eh? – this arcade experience from Spooky Squid Games will find you stealing food and juggling vodka (!) across a full-length campaign and a procedurally generated arcade mode.

Ultra Mission - A top-down shooter from Gumbo Machine, inspired by the likes of Robotron 2084. With a combo system and an infinite gameplay loop, the developer’s promising an arcade experience that – despite carrying a budget, $2.99 price point – will keep you playing for some time.

