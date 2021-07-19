Grand Theft Auto Online for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to Get Exclusive Content - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Rockstar Games announced the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Grand Theft Auto Online will be getting exclusive content. This content includes select vehicles with new upgrades that include higher speeds and more.

"When GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more," said Rockstar Games. "These special upgrades will be available only on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV."

More information on the upgrades will be released at a later date.

Grand Theft Auto V will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11.

When GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more.



These special upgrades will be available only on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV — stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/R9SS2miSC8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 18, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles